‘Dalit CM Will Bring Development’: Amid Siddaramaiah-DKS Tug of War, Seers Throw Weight Behind Home Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru: In a significant political development, Hindu seers from across Karnataka have extended their support to Home Minister G Parameshwara as the next chief ministerial face, even as the ruling Congress continues to grapple with an intensifying internal power tussle.

Several prominent pontiffs praised Parameshwara’s administrative experience, stating that Karnataka now needs a “capable Dalit Chief Minister who can ensure inclusive development”.

Their backing comes at a time when murmurs within the Congress over leadership change have grown louder.

Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over breakfast twice and held press conferences amid a speculated power tussle. Acknowledging the stir, Parameshwara had said people had different aspirations and they expressed them at the right time. On December 3, Parameshwara had attempted to cool tempers, stating that whatever minor differences existed within the party had been resolved. “I don’t want to comment unnecessarily. It’s all over now,” he had said.

Advertisement

Political observers say the support of religious leaders, particularly from powerful mutts, could add a new dimension to the already simmering rivalry in the state unit.

The pontiffs emphasised that Parameshwara, a senior Dalit leader, has long been “overlooked despite merit” and that elevating him would send a strong message of empowerment and progress. “A Dalit chief minister will bring real development to Karnataka,” one of the seers said, urging the party to make a “bold and corrective decision”.

Advertisement