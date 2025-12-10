Goa Club Fire: Fugitive Luthra Brothers File for Anticipatory Bail in Rohini Court to Avoid Arrest

In a major development in the Goa nightclub fire case, the fugitive Luthra brothers - Saurabh and Gaurav - have filed for anticipatory bail in Rohini Court in Delhi in an attempt to avoid arrest. The move comes even as Goa Police continue to track their movements after the duo fled India hours after the incident.

Brothers Fled to Phuket Hours After the Fire

According to investigators, the Luthra brothers left for Phuket early on December 7, just hours after the fire broke out at their Goa club. A Look Out Circular was issued the same evening, but immigration records confirmed that the two had already boarded a flight at 5.30 am. Their sudden departure raised immediate suspicion that they were attempting to evade the investigation.

Dubai Links Under Scanner

Sources say the brothers also own a residence in Dubai, where some of their family members live. They had reportedly returned from Dubai only four days before the fire. This connection led agencies to suspect that the duo might attempt to escape to Dubai via Phuket. As soon as their travel details surfaced, the Goa Police alerted the CBI and Interpol to prevent any onward movement.

Third Partner in Police Custody

Investigators also searched for Ajay Gupta, believed to be a partner of the Luthra brothers. A GST certificate issued last year lists Gupta as a partner in the club. Gupta was found admitted to a private hospital in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar late at night, claiming a spinal ailment. Goa Police took him into custody from the hospital and brought him to the Delhi Crime Branch office. He is expected to be taken to Goa on transit remand.

Advertisement

Another accused, Bharat Kohli, has already been arrested in Delhi and is being taken to Goa for further questioning. Meanwhile, Goa Police continue to conduct raids in Delhi to trace the remaining suspects.

Interpol Blue Corner Notice Issued

A Blue Corner Notice has been issued through Interpol to help track the Luthra brothers abroad. Authorities say the process of securing their arrest with international assistance is underway.

Advertisement

Postmortems Completed

All postmortems in the case have been completed, and the bodies have been handed over to the families. Police say the investigation is being fast‑tracked and that they expect to arrest the main accused soon.