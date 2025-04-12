Damoh Fake Doctor Who Killed 7 to Face Polygraph Test as Death Count Rises

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Police to conduct a polygraph test on Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, a man who faked as a heart specialist and allegedly caused the deaths of at least seven patients after performing unauthorised heart surgeries in Damoh.

Suspect Behind Multiple Deaths

Yadav, who also went by the name Dr N John Camm, had been associated with two private hospitals in Madhya Pradesh—Laxmi Narayan Memorial Hospital in Narsinghpur and Mission Hospital in Damoh. Investigators said he was hired through private agencies that provide specialist doctors to private hospitals.

The matter came under public glare after National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo flagged the deaths of seven patients who underwent heart surgeries by Yadav at Mission Hospital in January and February. Kanoongo said the NHRC’s preliminary report highlighted negligence by health department officers and complicity of hospital officials.

“The hospital administration and officials of the health department were careless. Despite a complaint being filed on February 12 by the patients’ families and the child welfare committee, no immediate action was taken,” Kanoongo said as per multiple media reports.

Fake Identity, Fake Degrees

Further investigations have revealed that Yadav had previously been caught in 2013 by Kailash Hospital and Heart Institute in Noida, where his academic documents were found to be fake. Following this, the Union Ministry of Health reportedly barred him from practising for five years. However, he re-emerged under a new identity and continued his illegal activities.

According to the police, Yadav claimed to have worked with renowned doctors in India and the UK, but his two postgraduate degrees have already been confirmed as fake. Authorities are now in the process of verifying the legitimacy of four foreign certification courses he mentioned.

Police Raid Uncovers Forgery Setup

A police team from Damoh recently raided Yadav’s flat in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The raid led to the recovery of several fake documents and tools used for forgery.

“We found high-quality printers, fake seals, Aadhaar cards, driving licences, hospital IDs, and more than 15 certificates. He was manufacturing fake degrees, foreign course certificates and experience letters from his residence,” said Damoh SP Shrutkirti Somvanshi.