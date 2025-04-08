Damoh Fraud Case: Fake Doctor Who Killed 7 Now Claims To Have Performed 15,000 Heart Surgeries Since 1999

Damoh: Dr. Narendra Yadav, the man who has been arrested for posing as a UK cardiologist and killing seven patients after performing their heart surgeries has now made shocking claims.

According to ‘Dr. Narendra John Kem’, in the past 25 years, he has performed a total of 15,000 heart surgeries and has worked in hospitals across the country.

The fake doctor, in his blog, has claimed that since 1999, i.e. in the last 25 years, he has performed 15,000 heart surgeries. The claims of the accused have now posed a big challenge before the police and it is unclear how they will be able to take all the cases under investigation.

Fake Doctor's Fake Degrees As Per His Blog

In his blog post, 'Dr. Narendra John Kem' has also detailed the alleged degrees that he has attained, which all seem to be fake. As per the blog post, “Dr.Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav completed his MCP (member, Royal College of Physicians) from the prestigious St. Georges Hospital in London in the year 2001. He received extensive training in interventional cardiology under Dr. A John Camm and was awarded the membership of the prestigious British Cardiac Society.”

The blog post further claims, “He joined St. Georges Hospital, London as an interventional cardiologist in 2002. He was appointed as the editor, review panel, British Medical Journal. He was awarded the International Associateship from American College of Cardiology in August 2003. He joined Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi in March 2003. Subsequently, he was offered a fellowship program in complex angioplasty from RFUMS, North Chicago in 2004 under Dr. Jeffrey B. Lakier. During this tenure he got training from Dr. Marie Claude Maurice on bifurcation. Later on, he joined Dr. J Richard Spears, in the year 2005, for laser angioplasty and Rotacs procedure.”