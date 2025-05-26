Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's Family Attends PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara, Twin Sister Shyna Calls Moment 'Speechless'

Vadodara: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family, including her twin sister Shyna Sunsara, attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday. They were seen showering flower petals on PM Modi as he arrived in the city. The prime minister is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, where he is scheduled to inaugurate several development projects.

Speaking to reporters, Colonel Qureshi's parents, Taj Mohammad and Halima Qureshi, hailed their daughter, saying she has been elevated to the daughter of India. They also appreciated Operation Sindoor for taking “revenge of our sisters' sindoor.” Colonel Qureshi is one of the two female military officers who led the press briefings of India's retaliatory strikes against Pakistan.

Colonel Qureshi's Twin Sister Hails PM Modi

Meanwhile, her sister Shyna Sunsara told media that she was left "speechless" when PM Modi bowed down before them during the roadshow. She also applauded the BJP leader's efforts for women empowerment.

"When PM Modi was crossing us, he bowed down and we also did the same. It was a very different moment. I cannot express it in words. It felt as if he was giving a message to the world that we are standing with you all, and no one needs to be scared," she said.

Shyna Sunsara added, “It is a matter of pride that our Prime Minister always stands in the front and gives assurance to the people of the country that he is always with us. Today, PM Modi's roadshow was attended by a large number of women...Under the leadership of PM Modi, such a big operation was carried out. The press briefing of Operation Sindoor was done by two women, my sister- Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. This was a message to the world that women are not less than anyone...”

About Operation Sindoor

In the wake of the barbaric terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025, which killed 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, a calibrated military response that showcased the country's growing technological prowess in defence.