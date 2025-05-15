Operation Sindoor: India's Technological Triumph Against Terror And Growing Military Prowess

New Delhi: In the wake of the barbaric terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, a calibrated military response that showcased the country's growing technological prowess in defence. The operation was a symbol of India's commitment to protecting its citizens and territory from the scourge of terrorism. As the world watched, India's military forces showcased exceptional skill and precision, leveraging cutting-edge technology to neutralise multiple threats and eliminate terrorist infrastructure.

The terrorist attack on Pahalgam was an example of the evolving pattern of asymmetric warfare, where unarmed civilians and military personnel are increasingly targeted. India's response was deliberate, precise, and strategic, with Indian forces striking terrorist infrastructure without crossing the Line of Control (LoC) or international boundary. The successful execution of the operation led to a major achievement in India's journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations.

India's Air Defence Capabilities

Notably, on the night of May 7-8, 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage multiple military targets in Northern and Western India using drones and missiles. However, India's Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems proved to be a formidable force, neutralising the threats with ease. The Air Defence systems, comprising radars, control centres, artillery, and both aircraft- and ground-based missiles, worked in tandem to detect, track, and neutralise the threats.

Indigenous Systems Shine

The operation showcased the stellar performance of indigenous systems such as the Akash, a Short Range Surface to Air Missile system that can simultaneously engage multiple targets in Group Mode or Autonomous Mode. The Akash Weapon System has built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) features and is configured on mobile platforms. The system's ability to protect vulnerable areas and points from air attacks was evident during the operation.

Seamless Integration of Technology

The Indian Armed Forces demonstrated exceptional synergy in their use of technology during Operation Sindoor. The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force brought all elements together, providing the net-centric operational capability vital for modern warfare. The use of long-range drones, guided munitions, and loitering munitions made the strikes highly effective and politically calibrated.

Evidence of Neutralised Threats

The operation produced concrete evidence of hostile technologies neutralised by Indian systems, including pieces of PL-15 missiles of Chinese origin, Turkish-origin UAVs, long-range rockets, quadcopters, and commercial drones. These were recovered and identified, showing that despite Pakistan's attempts to exploit advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India's indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks remained superior.

Role of ISRO

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan stressed on the crucial role played by satellites in ensuring the safety and security of the country. At least 10 satellites worked round-the-clock to monitor the country's borders and provide vital information to the military. The use of satellite technology has become increasingly important in modern warfare, and India's investment in this area has paid off.

Rise of India's Drone Industry

The Drone Federation of India (DFI) is a premier industry body that represents over 550 drone companies and 5500 drone pilots. The DFI aims to make India a global drone hub by 2030 and promotes the design, development, manufacturing, adoption, and export of Indian drone and counter-drone technology. Companies such as Alpha Design Technologies, Tata Advanced Systems, Paras Defence & Space Technologies, and IG Drones are at the forefront of India's drone industry.