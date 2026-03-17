NIA Arrests 7 Foreign Nationals Over Alleged Anti-India Terror Plot, Myanmar Training Link Under Probe

New Delhi: India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainian and one U.S. citizen, in connection with an alleged conspiracy involving militant training and drone routing linked to Myanmar.

Three Ukrainians were reportedly arrested from Delhi, others from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata.

According to sources, the accused have been booked under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India.

Illegal Cross-Border Movement Under Probe

The suspects had entered Mizoram and later crossed illegally into conflict-affected regions of Myanmar.

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Further, during their time there, the accused allegedly established contact with ethnic militant groups operating in the region that are reportedly involved in anti-India activities, as they have links with banned insurgent organisations, raising concerns over cross-border militant networks.

The NIA suspects that the accused provided training to militants, including drone operation techniques, which has intensified concerns over the use of technology in insurgent activities.

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It was also revealed that the accused allegedly brought a consignment of drones from Europe into India, which were then routed onward. It is suspected that these drones were intended for use in a larger terror plot.

Probe Into International Links Continues

The seven accused were produced before a Delhi court, which granted the NIA 11 days of custody until March 27. The agency had sought extended custody, stating that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncover the full scope of the conspiracy.

Officials said the probe is focusing on following matters listed below, adding that further interrogation may lead to more revelations about a larger network involving militant training and drone supply routes.

Tracing routes used for cross-border movement Analysing mobile data and funding sources Examining social media accounts to identify absconding associates

Strategic concerns over India–Myanmar border

India shares a 1,600 km-long border with Myanmar, where several armed ethnic groups operate close to Indian states like Manipur and Mizoram.

These cross-border activity has the potential to impact internal security in the region.