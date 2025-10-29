Dawood Ibrahim’s Close Aide Danish 'Chikna' Arrested In Goa For Drug Operations

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Danish Chikna, a key associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in Goa. His real name is Danish Merchant. He has been wanted for running a drug operation linked to Dawood’s network in Mumbai.

According to officials, the NCB Mumbai team carried out the late-night operation after receiving information about his activities. Danish is believed to have been running a drug manufacturing unit in Dongri, Mumbai, and supplying narcotics to different parts of the country.

Danish Chikna has been on the radar of law enforcement for several years. He was first arrested in 2019 after a drug factory was uncovered in Dongri. The laboratory was hidden behind a vegetable shop to avoid suspicion. Although crores worth of drugs were seized, he was released after a short time and continued his illegal business through new channels.

In 2021, he was caught again in Kota, Rajasthan, during a joint operation by the NCB and the Kota Police. Officers chased him for nearly 1,200 kilometers before arresting him. Around 200 grams of narcotics were recovered from his vehicle, and he was charged under the NDPS Act.

Despite these arrests, Danish continued to rebuild his connections and expand his drug trade.

Investigation Underway

NCB officials say the latest arrest is a major breakthrough in their efforts to dismantle Dawood Ibrahim’s drug network in India. The agency is now investigating Danish’s suppliers, customers, and financial transactions. More arrests are expected as the probe continues.