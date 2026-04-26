Day After Punjab Govt Withdraws Security, Harbhajan Singh Gets Central Protection
This came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protested outside his residence in Punjab's Jalandhar soon after his entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Day after cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh's police security was withdrawn on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs provided Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security to the Rajya Sabha MP.
This came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protested outside his residence in Punjab's Jalandhar soon after his entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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