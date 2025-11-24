Day After Rs 262-Crore Drugs Seized, Delhi Police Raid Dubai Man's House In Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police raided the residence of a Dubai-based man, Arif, in Shaheen Bagh on Monday in connection with a massive synthetic drug racket spread across Delhi-NCR. This action comes after the agencies seized 328 kg of methamphetamine, worth ₹262 crore, and the arrest of two key suspects.

According to officials, the inquiry led by Delhi Police and NCB uncovered one of the largest seizures of methamphetamine to date, amounting to 328.54 kg. The arrests came after crucial leads surfaced during interrogation.

One of the accused, Shane Waris, son of Rashid, was arrested on November 20, 2025, after his involvement emerged during the NCB probe. Investigators said Waris admitted to using fake SIM cards, WhatsApp and encrypted platforms such as Zangi under instructions from his handler to conceal the network’s activities.

During questioning, Waris also named a woman, Esther Kinimi, alleging that she had previously routed drug consignments through him. Officials say the interrogation provided key intelligence that enabled authorities to trace and seize the massive consignment. More arrests and seizures are expected in coming days.

Amit Shah Lauds Delhi Police, NCB For Busting Major Drug Racket in Delhi-NCR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police in dismantling a major synthetic drug racket operating across Delhi-NCR, resulting in the seizure of 328 kg of methamphetamine valued at ₹262 crore and the arrest of two key suspects.

In a post on X, “Our govt is shattering drug cartels at an unprecedented pace. Fiercely pursuing the top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach to the investigation of drugs, a breakthrough was achieved by seizing 328 kg of methamphetamine worth ₹262 crore in New Delhi and arresting two."

Further, he complimented their coordination in reaffirming PM Modi's vision for a drug-free India.