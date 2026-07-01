The Mystery Of 'Green Boots': After 30 Years, DNA Finally Reveals Identity Of Man Frozen On Mt Everest's 'Death Zone' For Decades

The 30-year-old mystery of ‘Green Boots' in the ‘death zone’ of Mount Everest has finally been solved. For almost three decades, the frozen body of a climber wearing bright, lime-green Koflach mountaineering boots haunted the Northeast Ridge of the mountains.

The Mystery Of ‘Green Boots’

Tucked inside a small limestone alcove at roughly 8,500 meters for 30 years, ‘Green Boots’ lay as a haunting reminder of the harsh climate for every climber pushing towards the summit. 'Green Boots' had lost his life during the violent 1996 storm.

Mistaken Identity

Because the boots matched the gear worn by the deceased's teammate, Tsewang Paljor, the world universally, but incorrectly, assumed that the body was his (Paljor). Paljor had also perished with Green Boots on the same day in the same blizzard.

The true identity of ‘Green Boots’ remained lost to the ice.

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DNA Reveals Green Boots' Real Identity

A DNA test has finally put an end to the speculation around Green Boots' identity. Official DNA verification confirmed that the remains actually belonged to ITBP Lance Naik Dorje Morup.