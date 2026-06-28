Days After Mumbai Local Horror, Man Chased & Stabbed Near Mahim Station Over Minor Altercation; Accused Absconding

New Delhi: Following the recent fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old on a Churchgate-Nalasopara local train, another such incident has occurred in Mumbai where a 35-year-old man was allegedly chased and stabbed near Mahim railway station after a minor altercation sparked by an accidental push.

The victim has been identified as Naveen Prasanna, an office boy for a private firm in Lower Parel who resides at Qureshi Mahal Compound on Pitambar Lane, Mahim.

How the row escalated

Police stated that after finishing his shift at approximately 10 p.m. on June 25, Naveen took a slow local train from Lower Parel to Mahim. While walking through the station after disembarking, he accidentally bumped into an unidentified man, causing the man's mobile phone to drop.

Notably, Naveen immediately apologised and explained the contact was accidental. Although the accused picked up his phone and found it undamaged, he reportedly began hurling verbal abuse at Naveen.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, attempting to avoid a confrontation, Naveen walked away. However, the accused allegedly pursued him to Senapati Bapat Marg and attacked him with a knife. When the injured Naveen cried out for help, the assailant brandished the weapon to threaten bystanders, causing panic before fleeing the scene.

Despite his injuries, Naveen managed to return home, where his brother immediately rushed him to Sion Hospital. He is currently receiving medical treatment.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding accused.

Similar incident on June 24

A routine commute on Mumbai's lifeline turned into a scene of horror after a 22-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death inside a moving local train following an argument over closing the coach door during heavy rainfall.

The incident took place late on Monday night inside the first-class compartment of the Churchgate–Nallasopara Fast Local (Train No. 90663). The victim, identified as Mayank Ramesh Lohar (22), and the accused had boarded the train at Andheri and were travelling in the same coach.