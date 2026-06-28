'Good Natured...Never Dreamt': Matchmaker Stunned By Siya Goyal’s Alleged Role In Fiance Ketan Agarwal’s Murder

New Delhi: As the investigation into the murder of 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal intensifies, attention has turned to Narendra and Renu Mittal- Siya Goyal’s maternal aunt and uncle- who were instrumental in arranging her marriage to the victim.

As part of the murder investigation, the couple testified that they were completely blindsided by the news, never suspecting that the woman (Siya) would conspire with her lover, Chetan Chaudhury, to kill her fiancé. Like the rest of the extended Goyal family, they were entirely unaware that she had been involved with him.

Mittal told the police that they never expected Siya was capable of such an act, describing both her and Ketan as well-mannered, humble, and good-natured individuals, according to sources.

He added, "We have known Siya since childhood. We never even dreamt that she could do something like this," as per reports.

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What cops allege

Police allege that Ketan was murdered on June 18 when his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her purported lover, Chetan Chaudhary, pushed him to his death from Lohagad Fort near Pune.

While further probe is underway, investigators report that while Siya initially tried to frame the incident as an accident, further inquiries confirmed it was a planned killing.

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‘Too Late Now’

Earlier, Siya Goyal has reportedly told investigating officials that when she informed her fiancé Ketan that she did not want to marry him, he told her that it was “too late now” to cancel the wedding since things had gone “too far now”.

As per reports, she has further claimed that he told her that his family was "influential and wealthy" and she would not be able to "escape" even if she tried to run away.

Meanwhile, Siya's parents, who have said she should be hanged if found guilty of the murder, claim they never met or knew about Chaudhary.

Video of Accused Chetan and Siya surfaces

Amid the blame games and probe, a video showing Chetan and Siya together at a local cricket match has surfaced, providing investigators with the first public footage of the two together as the police continue to look into their relationship.

The video was captured during the Market Yard Friends Cricket League (MFCL) tournament. In the footage, the two are seen sitting close together watching the game, with Chetan's arm around Siya as she cheers for the match.

Despite the interaction captured in the video, Siya's family has stated that they had no knowledge of a romantic relationship between the two. The match was reportedly attended by several family members and neighbors from their community, but relatives maintain that they were unaware of anything beyond a casual acquaintance at the time.

How They Met

According to acquaintances, the two first met through Siya’s brother, Sahil. Sahil and Chetan regularly played cricket together, and Siya would frequently visit the sports ground to watch the matches. Over time, these visits led to her growing closer to Chetan.

Siya and Ketan

Pune Murder Case

Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal were recently arrested by the Pune Rural Police for the murder of Siya’s fiancé, 25-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal. Agarwal died on June 18 after falling into a deep gorge at Lohagad Fort during what was initially reported by Siya as a trekking accident. Subsequent police questioning and CCTV analysis later revealed a premeditated conspiracy, with authorities alleging that Siya and Chetan planned the murder to prevent the upcoming wedding, which was scheduled for November in Udaipur.

The fear of famil disapproval allegedly turned the hidden relationship into a murder plot. Authorities have uncovered an entire sequence of events leading up to the tragedy at Lohagad Fort on June 18, revealing that it was not an isolated attempt.

Siya and Ketan

Police records indicate that Siya had previously to eliminate Ketan during a visit to the same fort on May 31.