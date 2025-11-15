Days After Terrorists’ Target List Revealed, Hindu Leaders’ Security Beefed Up

Lucknow: Following the recent arrests of persons linked to terror blasts and a wider conspiracy, intelligence agencies and the police have increased security and issued a warning on the safety of prominent Hindu leaders in Lucknow. These measures come as a direct response to the success of an interstate terror module, which was linked to the recent car blast in Delhi and the explosion at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar.

The goal was to evaluate and strengthen current safety precautions. Additionally, the officials used the occasion to reassure the leaders and their families of their personal safety. Intelligence officers physically spoke with the relatives and friends of several important Hindu leaders in Lucknow on Thursday and Friday.

Kiran Tiwari, who is the current head of the Hindu Samaj party; former Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari, who was the founder of the Hindu Samaj Party before his assassination in Lucknow in 2019; Gopal Rai, who is a Cabinet Minister in the Delhi government for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Sadhvi Devya Giri, the only female Mahant (head priest) of the Mankameshwar Mandir in Lucknow; and Shishir Chaturvedi, an official of the Hindu Mahasabha (a Hindu political party/organisation) in Lucknow, were among those contacted.

The revelations point to a larger and coordinated plot aimed at triggering violence at religious sites in Uttar Pradesh, particularly Ayodhya and Varanasi. Officials said the terror module had already activated sleeper cells in the region, with plans to detonate an explosive in Ayodhya. The conspiracy, which security agencies successfully foiled, was intended to cause widespread harm in the nation. As a result, there were immediate worries about possible related or retaliatory strikes that might target prominent people.

Advertisement

The immediate and focused intervention by intelligence and police officials underscores the gravity of the intelligence gathered during the interrogation of the arrested suspects. As the investigation into the terror network continues, local authorities are ensuring that all necessary precautionary protocols are implemented to safeguard vulnerable leaders and prevent any further incidents.