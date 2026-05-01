Days After Workers' Protests, Security Tightened in Noida on Labour Day; Section 163 Imposed Till May 8

Noida: Following widespread protests by workers in Noida last month over demands for a pay hike and flexible working hours, security has been tightened across the district on the occasion of International Labour Day to maintain law and order.

According to police, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which empowers authorities to issue urgent preventive orders to avoid public disorder or potential threats to peace, has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar district till May 8. The Noida Police has also intensified surveillance measures and deployed drones across sensitive areas as part of enhanced security arrangements.

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that events organised by labour unions have so far remained peaceful. She added that the situation across the district remains under control with adequate police deployment on the ground and that industrial operations are continuing without disruption.

"The events traditionally organised by various labour unions have been held peacefully. At present, peace and order prevail everywhere. We are active on the ground. Police force has been deployed... Work is going on peacefully in all units," she said.

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This development comes after over 350 people were arrested in connection with recent workers' protests, during which authorities alleged that certain individuals were misusing social media platforms to circulate rumours and misinformation.

Speaking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajeev Narain Mishra said that some individuals were actively spreading false information through newly created digital networks, including WhatsApp bots and social media platforms, following which action was taken.

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He said, “We arrested over 350 people. Some were misusing social media, spreading rumours, and providing false information. Some were spreading misleading information through newly created WhatsApp bots and Twitter. Considering the sensitivity of this, a case has been filed against them. Today, workers are returning to work in many companies. In some places, some workers came and demanded that their demands be met. We have discussed with them patiently and explained it to them.”

Meanwhile, a high-level committee constituted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an interim revision of minimum wages by around 21 per cent for workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, following large-scale protests in Noida's Phase 2 area on April 14.