'Days Of Threat Culture Over, Come As Many Times As You Want': CM Suvendu Welcomes Taslima Nasreen To Kolkata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday welcomed exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen at a felicitation event in the city, assuring her of full security and freedom to visit the state repeatedly.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister declared that the era of threat culture in Bengal had ended.

“Days of threat culture are over, come to Bengal as many times you want. Everyone has the right to exercise freedom of speech in Bengal under the new government,” he said. He further assured Nasreen of personal protection, stating, “It is my duty as CM to provide you with security whenever you visit Bengal.”

Nasreen, who has lived in exile for years, expressed a deep sense of belonging upon her return after 19 years.

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“After returning to Kolkata, I feel like coming back to a part of life which I left behind here,” she remarked.

Reflecting on her own experiences and the challenges faced by writers, she added, “I dream of a day when no writer would need to be exiled from her country.”

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