‘Dead Bodies and Debris Everywhere’: Eyewitness Recounts Horror of Air India Plane Crash

An Air India plane carrying 242 people crashed on Thursday afternoon, just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

The flight, AI171, was headed to London’s Gatwick Airport. Among those on board were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, 1 Canadian, and 7 Portuguese passengers.

The plane left Ahmedabad’s runway 23 at 1:39 PM and shortly after, the pilot sent a Mayday distress call to air traffic control.

An eyewitness near the crash site described the horror, saying, “We heard a loud sound and saw thick smoke in the air. When we reached the site, there were bodies and debris scattered everywhere.”

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada, quickly reached Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the minister to get updates on the situation.

The Prime Minister instructed officials to provide all necessary support to those affected and asked to be kept informed regularly. All agencies are on high alert, working together to manage the emergency.

Air India said the injured are being taken to nearby hospitals. The airline has also set up a special helpline at 1800 5691 444 for information.

Air India confirmed it is cooperating fully with the authorities investigating the crash.