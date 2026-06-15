Dead Lizard in Water Tank: 4 Karnataka Students Fall Ill After Drinking Contaminated Hostel Water

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, four students fell ill after allegedly consuming water contaminated by a dead lizard at a postgraduate hostel of Gulbarga University in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

According to reports, a dead lizard was discovered inside the water tank of the Backward Classes Welfare Department (BCM) postgraduate hostel located on the university campus.

Following the incident, four students who reportedly fell ill were shifted to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital for treatment.

Apart from the hospitalised students, more than 20 others allegedly reported symptoms such as fatigue and discomfort after consuming the water.

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The contaminated water from the tank had been suspected to be consumed by students before the reptile was noticed.

Further, the same water reportedly may also have been used in the preparation of food served at the hostel.

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The incident triggered panic among students, many of whom complained of uneasiness and health-related issues shortly afterwards.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident and are examining the circumstances that led to the alleged contamination.

30 Students Fall Ill After Food Poisoning Scare at Belagavi Govt Hostel

This comes a day after 30 students allegedly fell ill from consuming contaminated food at a government hostel in Karnataka's Belagavi district, triggering protests by students who accused authorities of negligence and poor management.

The incident occurred at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Residential Hostel in Machhe, where students claimed that several residents developed health complications after eating food served at the hostel.

According to students, dozens of residents began experiencing health issues after consuming food provided at the hostel.

During the protest, students claimed that complaints regarding unhygienic conditions and poor-quality food had been raised multiple times in the past. However, these concerns were allegedly repeatedly ignored by the officials .