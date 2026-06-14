30 Students Fall Ill After Food Poisoning Scare at Karnataka's Belagavi Govt Hostel, Protest Erupts Over Alleged Negligence

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, around 30 students allegedly fell ill after consuming contaminated food at a government hostel in Karnataka's Belagavi district, triggering protests by students who accused authorities of negligence and poor management.

The incident occurred at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Residential Hostel in Machhe, where students claimed that several residents developed health complications after eating food served at the hostel.

According to students, dozens of residents began experiencing health issues after consuming food provided at the hostel.

While the exact cause is yet to be confirmed, students alleged that contaminated food and poor hygiene conditions within the hostel may have led to the illnesses.

Advertisement

Protest Breaks Out at Hostel Premises

Following the incident, students gathered within the hostel premises and launched a protest against the hostel administration.

The protesters alleged that authorities failed to respond adequately despite several students falling ill.

Advertisement

They also expressed anger over what they described as a lack of concern for the affected residents and questioned why stronger measures had not been taken earlier to address food quality issues.

During the protest, students claimed that complaints regarding unhygienic conditions and poor-quality food had been raised multiple times in the past. However, these concerns were allegedly repeatedly ignored by the officials .

Several students also alleged that senior authorities failed to visit the hostel even after reports of multiple students falling ill and demonstrations breaking out on the premises.