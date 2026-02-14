'Dead' Man Walks Back Alive Days After Funeral: Miraculous Homecoming After Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast

Sribhumi: In a shocking case of mistaken identity, a coal mine worker who was declared dead in Meghalaya has returned to his village in Assam days after his last rites were conducted. The man was declared dead along with 30 other people after a deadly explosion at an illegal rat-hole mine in Meghalaya on February 5.

The blast occurred in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village in East Jaintia Hills district. Authorities had said the explosion, suspected to have been triggered by dynamite use inside the unauthorised pit, left 31 workers dead. Search and rescue operations were halted on February 9 after teams concluded that no additional survivors could be located in the collapsed shafts.

Among those declared dead was Shyambabu Sinha, a resident of Assam’s Sribhumi district. His family was handed over a body that was believed to be his, and last rites were subsequentely performed. However, days later, Sinha returned home alive, stunning relatives and prompting serious questions over whose body was actually cremated.

An investigation has been launched into the documentations and the identification protocols followed after the blast.

Advertisement

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took suo motu cognisance of the blast at the illegal mine and issued notices to the Meghalaya government and the Central of Pollution Control Board (CPCB), flagging several violations. The tribunal stated that there were violations of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, Indian Forest Act, 1927 and Environment Protection Act, 1986. It added that the tragic incidndet raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment.