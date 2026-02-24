Deadly Celebratory Firings: How The ‘Killer’ Practice Is Claiming Lives & Leading To Tragic Outcomes

Bulandshahr: A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr turned tragic for an eight-year-old boy. A stray bullet from celebratory firing, a common way of celebration at weddings and other occasions, mostly in north India, has left the child in coma and battling for life, after he was hit in his jaw.

In this context, Republic lists down some critical injuries or deaths that have taken place in recent times owing to celebratory firing, despite strict bans being in place.

49-Year-Old Driver Killed In Lucknow

A 49-year-old contractual driver with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) was killed in alleged celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, on February 19. The accused is currently absconding.

Police identified the deceased as Sunil Yadav, a resident of Aliganj. He had attended the wedding of a friend’s son at a community centre in Gomti Nagar when the incident took place. According to police, the accused, Shashwat Singh, said to be a teacher who was attending the ceremony, allegedly opened fire in celebration. One of the bullets struck Yadav, leading to his death. Singh reportedly fled the scene soon after.

13-Year-Old Seriously Injured

A few days back, on February 20, a 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after a villager opened fire during a marriage procession at Baghmara village in Bhagalpur district. The victim was undergoing treatment and was stated to be in stable condition. The incident occurred during yet another wedding procession, when 30-year-old villager Indradev Yadav, allegedly in an inebriated state, started opening fire indiscriminately with a country-made pistol.

27-year-old Army Jawan Killed

A 27-year-old Army Jawan, Gursewak Singh, was killed a week after his own wedding on January 31. He was attending a friend’s wedding at Tarn Taran, when a stray bullet from celebratory firing struck him while he was dancing.

Toddler Watching From Balcony Killed