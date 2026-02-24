Bulandshahr Horror: 8-Year-Old Reyansh In Coma After Wedding Gunfire Rips Through His Jaw; Shooter, Father On The Run | Image: Republic

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr turned into a nightmare after a stray bullet from celebratory firing struck an eight-year-old boy, leaving him in a coma. Three days after the incident, the accused father and son are still on the run as the innocent child lies in coma and battles for his life.

The shocking incident took place around 5 PM on February 19 in the Sarraf Bazar area, Sunaar Wali Gali, under the Nagar Kotwali police station limits in the Shekhsarai locality.

Bullet Tears Through Child’s Jaw

Eight-year-old Reyansh Verma, only son of Himanshu Soni, was playing on the roof a neighbour’s house when the bullet tore through his jaw. Hearing screams, people rushed upstairs. Reyansh was found collapsed, bleeding heavily. Children playing nearby informed the family.

The victim, Reyansh, was first rushed to a nearby hospital by his father and he was later referred to Fortis Hospital, Noida. As per reports, then doctors had performed a nearly four-hour-long surgery on Saturday. The kid has slipped into coma and battling for his life with ventilator support.

Wedding Celebration Turns Tragic: Accused's Father Encouraged Him To Fire

As per the eyewitnesses and videos circulating on social media, the heartbreaking incident happened during pre-wedding celebrations at the house of Robin Verma, who was preparing for his daughter’s marriage scheduled for February 20.

During the celebrations, Robin's 16-year-old son, Krishna Verma, allegedly brought his father's licensed pistol outdoors and began firing in the air. As neighbours and onlookers reportedly tried to stop him, warning about the narrow street and people standing on rooftops, father Robin himself allegedly encouraged Krishna to fire the gun.

Ignoring the warnings from locals, the accused continued to fire multiple rounds while walking through the street. Around 5:30 PM, one of those bullets struck Reyansh who was playing on the roof.

Shooter Father-Son Duo On The Run

It's been three days since the tragic incident took place. However, the police teams are yet to arrest both the accused and his father. Visuals from outside their house show it decorated for the wedding, but locked. The family still remains at large. A massive manhunt has been launched to nab them.

The police have registered an FIR based on a complaint by Reyansh’s father. The investigative officers have collected the CCTV footage and other video evidence. The licensed pistol used in the celebratory firing has also been seized. However, the victim’s family has claimed that police have failed to recover the weapon.