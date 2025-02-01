Deadly End To Toxic Relationship: Man Brutally Kills Ex-Lover, Attempts Suicide In Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: A toxic relationship met with a shocking end in Navi Mumbai’s New Panvel area, where a man brutally killed his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her multiple times in her neck on Saturday. The accused not only killed the woman but also attempted to end his life as well. The deceased has been identified as Jagruti Satve (22), while the man has been identified as Nikesh Shinde. As per police sources, the accused also sustained grievous injuries in his attempt to die by suicide and has been hospitalised.



According to the police, the accused, driven by jealousy and suspicion, stabbed Satve in the neck, which led to her death on the spot. The police said that Jagruti Satve and accused Nikesh Shinde were in a relationship but had broken up three months ago. Shinde suspected Satve was seeing someone else, the official said.