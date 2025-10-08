Deadly Fire Erupts in Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory: 6 Killed, 2 Injured as Blaze Ravages Konaseema

New Delhi: A massive fire caught through a firecracker manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, leaving six people dead and two others seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena confirmed that the factory operated with a valid license. Preliminary investigations suggest that the blaze may have been triggered by mishandling of explosive materials or malfunctioning equipment. Authorities are in the process of identifying the victims while a detailed probe has been launched to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

Previous Fire Tragedies in Andhra Pradesh

This latest disaster adds to a series of similar incidents in the state. Just a few months ago, a deadly fire at a firecracker unit in Anakapalli district claimed eight lives, including two women, and left seven others injured.

In another separate incident in September, a fire erupted at Unit-IV of Aurobindo Pharma’s subsidiary, APL Healthcare Ltd, located in Naidupeta. The blaze, caused by a short circuit in the granulation area-10, damaged parts of the facility and temporarily disrupted production on two of its 19 manufacturing lines for nearly two weeks.

LPG Truck Explosion on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

In a separate mishap, a late-night collision between an LPG cylinder-laden truck and a tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway near Dudu sparked a major fire on Tuesday. The impact set off a series of powerful explosions as gas cylinders detonated, scattering debris over a wide radius. One person was killed in the incident, while two to three others, including the tanker driver, sustained injuries.

Jaipur Inspector General Rahul Prakash confirmed the casualties, adding that the injured were quickly moved for medical care. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Jaipur-I, Dr Ravi Shekhawat, stated that the injured truck driver was provided first aid at a nearby hospital.