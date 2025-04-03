Deadly Protests Rock Bokaro: One Killed, Several Injured In Clash With Security Forces In Jharkhand

Bokaro: A tense standoff between protesters and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand 's Bokaro district turned violent on Thursday, leaving at least one person dead and several others injured. Among the injured were the security forces personnel, who were trying to control the aggressive protest. As per reports, the incident occurred when a group of demonstrators, affiliated with the BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh, gathered near the plant's administrative building to press for their demands, including employment opportunities.

Reports suggested that the protesters, who had been demonstrating, allegedly began obstructing employees from entering the plant, prompting the CISF to intervene. The confrontation between the protesting people and the security forces further escalated and the crowd allegedly started pelting stones at the security forces. In order to control the situation, the security forces resorted to a mild force. The incident resulted in injuries to a few protesters and the security personnel.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where one of the injured succumbed to his injuries.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alok Ranjan, the CISF personnel urged the agitators to allow the employees to pass, but they refused to comply. "When the agitators did not comply, the CISF personnel resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse them," Ranjan said. Earlier, it was stated that two demonstrators were injured in the ensuing chaos and were receiving treatment at the Bokaro General Hospital.

Notably, the incident is not the first time the Bokaro Steel Plant has witnessed a confrontation between the CISF and protesters. In 1979, a conflict between the CISF and its personnel led to a violent exchange of fire, resulting in multiple fatalities. The situation escalated when the agitators, who had formed an all-India association, staged a demonstration and were subsequently arrested. The incident required the deployment of the Army to restore order.

Following, the incident, CISF DIG, Digvijay Kumar Singh said, "The administration had not given permission for the protest. However, the protesters came and created a jam in front of the gate and started pelting stones towards us. We started to send them away after they broke the barricades and injured a few jawans... Some people fell down during this. Our jawans who were injured and the person (from the protestors) had fallen down were taken to the hospital. He lost his life during treatment."

The CISF official confirmed the reports of death of a protester during the violent clash.