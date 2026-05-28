Deadly Virus Threat Looms Over Gir: 7 Asiatic Lions Dead, 17 Isolated Amid Infection Scare In Gujarat

Gujarat’s Gir Forest, home to the world’s only surviving population of Asiatic lions, is battling a major health scare after seven lions, including four cubs, died over the past few days due to a suspected infectious outbreak.

According to forest department officials, four cubs and three adult lions have died in the last 10 days, triggering an emergency response across the Gir landscape.

Authorities have now isolated 17 lions showing symptoms of infection, while eight animals have already tested positive for an infectious virus.

The development has sparked fears of another potentially devastating outbreak in Gir, which houses nearly 900 Asiatic lions, one of the world’s most endangered big cat populations.

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What Is Killing Gir’s Lions?

The deaths may be linked either to Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) or Babesia, a dangerous tick-borne parasitic infection that attacks red blood cells and can prove fatal in severe cases.

Canine Distemper Virus, despite primarily affecting dogs, is known to infect big cats and has historically wiped out lion populations in Africa.

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Babesia infections are also not new to Gir. In 2018, a combined outbreak of CDV and Babesia had killed around 11 lions in the region.

According to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr Jaipal Singh, the dead lions displayed signs of an infectious viral disease, though authorities are awaiting laboratory confirmation.

Samples from all dead lions have been sent for examination and final reports are expected within a week.

While some cub deaths are strongly suspected to be linked to Babesia infection, some adult lion deaths may also have occurred due to natural causes. However, all deaths are being treated cautiously amid fears of a wider outbreak.

Massive Containment Exercise Underway

In response to the crisis, Gujarat’s forest department has launched an aggressive containment and monitoring operation across the Gir region.

A pride of 17 lions was rescued and shifted to a dedicated isolation facility after showing initial symptoms of infection.

The animals are currently under constant veterinary surveillance to monitor any deterioration in their condition.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have initiated deworming drives, anti-tick treatment and preventive health protocols across the forest ecosystem.

More than 350 lions across Gir are reportedly undergoing preventive de-ticking and medical checks as seasonal diseases typically spike during the summer months.

Forest teams are reportedly conducting round-the-clock monitoring in Jasadhar, Jamwala, Sarasiya and Babaria, areas located on the outskirts of the national park where symptoms were first detected.

Any lion showing signs of weakness or infection is being immediately isolated and tested.

Gujarat Government On Alert

The seriousness of the situation prompted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to personally chair a high-level review meeting on the outbreak.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that all lions within a 10-kilometre radius of the affected Gir Gadhada and Babariya areas are under close surveillance.

The forest department has also intensified health surveillance across the revenue regions of Amreli and Bhavnagar districts.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani also wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Gujarat Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia, urging urgent intervention and coordinated action.

Hundreds Of Personnel Deployed

The scale of the response reflects the gravity of the threat facing Gir’s fragile lion population.

Around 250 forest department personnel have been deployed in the Gir region, with additional teams called in from Jamnagar, Surat, Rajkot, Kutch and Junagadh.

Many of the officers being brought in have previously served in Gir and possess experience handling lion rescue and disease management operations.