Muzaffarpur: In a village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a girl who could neither speak nor hear is alleged to have met a distressing end at the hands of her own family. The victim, who was reportedly a rape survivor, was just 15 years old when her mother and brother allegedly strangled her over daily social taunts.

The Muzaffarpur police confirmed the death, claiming that the teenager was strangled to death by her mother and her brother in Fathepur Kalwari village. Based on the preliminary investigation, the cops suspected that the killing took place out of suspicion, shame and relentless social taunts after the girl was raped about two months earlier.

As per police sources, the accused mother has been taken into custody, while her son remains absconding. The police are now awaiting post-mortem and forensic reports as they gather more information about the final hours of the teen who had no voice with which to cry for help.

As per reports, the shocking case came to light on November 19, when the girl's body was discovered inside a cattle shed in the village. The discovery left everyone in the locality shocked, leading the police to immediately initiate an investigation.

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A forensic science team was called to the spot to examine the scene and gather scientific evidence. During the examination, the cops recovered a cloth believed to have been used in the murder. As the probe proceeded, the investigating team began to focus on the household, rather than an outsider, as questions mounted about the tensions that had been building inside the family home.

Rape That Turned Family Against Own Daughter

As per preliminary investigation, around 2 months before her death, the girl had been raped. An FIR in connection with that sexual assault was registered at Kanti police station in September 2026. The police stated that after the incident, instead of rallying around the victim, the members of her family grew resentful. They began to doubt her character following the incident, and the taunts from society only deepened the rift at home.

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According to the police, the constant social pressure and the simmering tension within the household eventually contributed to the tragic decision to kill her. The harrowing incident that should have been treated as a crime committed against a vulnerable child came, in the eyes of her family, to be seen as a stain on their honour.

Mother In Custody, Brother Still On The Run

Rural SP Rajesh Singh Prabhakar stated that the accused mother, identified as Somariya Devi, admitted her involvement in the murder during questioning. The police also found the girl's brother to have been involved in the crime. Accused Somariya Devi has been arrested, while police teams are conducting raids to trace her son.