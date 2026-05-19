Deaf and Mute Woman Gang Raped in Car in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai District

In a horrific incident being reported from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu, a deaf and mute woman has been gang-raped in a car by two men.

Investigation reveals that the 35-year-old woman lives with her mother in Manakollai, near Karambakkudi in Pudukottai district and works in a rice mill nearby. The incident occurred in the evening when she was waiting for the bus to get home from work. Two men from her village, who have been identified as 56-year old Shekhar and Marimutthu, spotted her on the road and offered to give her a ride in their car to the village.

Once the woman got into the car, the parked the car a little far from the village and brutally gang-raped her, before dropping her near the village and fleeing the scene.

As the woman stood on the road and cried, a female inspector from the nearby Malaiyur Police Station, Vasuki, came to her aid and after realizing the situation promptly arranged for an ambulance and sent her for a medical examination to the Alangudi Government Hospital.

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She was later referred to the Pudukottai Raniyar Government Hospital for intensive care, where she, allegedly, did not receive proper care. Once the relative of the woman came forward about the lack of proper treatment, Palanivel Raniyar, the new district secretary of the AIADMK, intervened and ensured adequate care for her at the hospital.

The Malaiyur Police has registered a case and have arrested one of the two rapists, Shekhar, while search is on to nab Marimutthu, who is currently absconding.