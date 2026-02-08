Death of Father’s 2015 Live-In Partner Emerges In Ghaziabad Three Sisters Suicide Case

Ghaziabad: Days after three minor sisters died by suicide in Ghaziabad, investigators have uncovered a decade-old incident involving the father’s live-in partner, adding a complex dimension to the ongoing probe.

Police probing the tragic deaths of Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12), who jumped from the ninth floor of their Bharat City apartment earlier this week have linked the father, Chetan Kumar, to an earlier suicide case from 2015.

According to senior police officials, Kumar’s former live-in partner was found dead after falling from the roof of a flat in Rajendra Nagar Colony in the Sahibabad area in 2015. At the time, the case was treated and closed as a suicide, but it has now been brought back into focus by the current investigation.

New Details in Old Case

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil confirmed that the 2015 death, initially investigated but dismissed as suicide, is being reviewed again to understand the broader familial environment and the mental state within the household. At present, there is no direct evidence linking the two incidents, but police say it offers context to the family’s history.

The Ghaziabad Tragedy

Preliminary findings in the current case suggest the three sisters were emotionally affected after their father confiscated their phones amid concerns over alleged obsession with Korean gaming and online culture. The girls reportedly locked themselves in and jumped one after another in the early hours of the morning.

Investigators recovered a pocket diary and are analyzing digital footprints to trace apps and messages that could shed light on the sisters’ state of mind. Forensic reports, including autopsy and phone data, are still awaited.

Family Background Under Scrutiny

The police have also revealed a complicated family structure: Kumar is currently married to three women - Sujata, Heena and Tina - who are biological sisters. Sujata is the mother of Nishika, while Heena is mother to Prachi and Pakhi. All members lived together in the same household.

Financial strains and domestic tensions - including reported school absenteeism and difficulties during the pandemic - are also being examined as part of the broader investigation.