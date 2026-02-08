Second Arrest Made After Janakpuri Biker Falls To Death In Open Pit, Delhi Jal Board's Site Supervisor Held Amid Probe

New Delhi: Delhi Police have made a second arrest on Sunday, in connection with the death of a motorcyclist who fell into an open pit in Delhi’s Janakpuri recently.

Yogesh, a site supervisor, employed by a sub-contractor engaged in repair work for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been arrested from his hometown and is being brought to Delhi for further questioning, police said. Yogesh was responsible for supervising the site on the night of the incident. The pit in which the motorcyclist fell, comes under the purview of the DJB.

According to reports, Yogesh was a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, and he worked under sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati, who was the first person to be arrested in the case, on Saturday. Police alleged that despite being aware of the accident, both men failed to inform authorities on time. Instead, they seem to have fled the scene.

Yogesh was reportedly alerted after an eyewitness, Vipin Singh, noticed a motorcycle falling into the pit late at night and informed a security guard posted at the site. The guard then contacted Yogesh, who went to the spot and found the victim, Kamal Dhyani, lying in the pit with the motorcycle’s headlight still switched on.

“Yogesh informed Rajesh Prajapati at around 12.22 am that someone had fallen into the pit. Rajesh came to the spot, saw the victim, and left without informing the police,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sharad Bhaskar had said earlier. Police also said that Yogesh absconded shortly after the incident.

The deceased, Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from his workplace at an HDFC Bank call centre in Rohini’s Sector 10 when he met with the accident. The victim's family has attributed the death to sheer civic negligence.

