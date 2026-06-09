Death Toll Climbs To 7 After Fire Breaks Out at Illegal Firecracker Factory in Jaipur's Kho Nagoriyan

Jaipur, Rajasthan: The death toll in the fire incident at a firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a house in Jaipur's Kho Nagoriyan area has risen to seven, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, one person was brought to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in an injured condition but died on the way to the hospital. Four others succumbed during treatment at the hospital, while two people had died at the spot.

SMS Medical College Principal and Hospital Controller Dr Deepak Maheshwari confirmed the fatalities.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday termed the accident as "tragic and unfortunate" and said that concerned officials have been directed to work with full promptness in the relief and rescue operation.

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"The news of loss of life in the accident that occurred in the Kho Nagoriyan area of Jaipur is tragic and unfortunate. The district administration and concerned officials have been directed to work with full promptness in relief and rescue operations, to provide the best medical facilities to the injured, and to extend all possible assistance to the affected families," the Chief Minister posted on X.

"I pray to God that the departed souls attain peace, that the bereaved families be granted strength to bear this unbearable sorrow, and that all the injured recover swiftly," Sharma added.

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According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Yugantar Sharma, the fire has been brought under control, and the injured are currently undergoing treatment.

"A fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory in the Kho-Nagoriyan area of Jaipur. An illegal firecracker factory was operating inside the house, and a gas cylinder also caught fire. Three people died, and five are undergoing treatment. About eight people were present in the house, including one woman and one child," Sharma said.

Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak said the incident occurred in what appeared to be a residential area and that authorities were investigating the exact nature of the materials stored inside the premises.

He added that officials acted swiftly to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby houses in the densely populated locality.