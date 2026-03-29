Debt Turns Deadly: Woman Lured, Drugged and Killed by Former Househelp Over Loan Dispute in Gujarat

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly drugged and killed by her former housekeeper and a close acquaintance over a financial dispute involving gold jewellery and cash in Gujarat’s Palanpur.

The victim, identified as Shanti Ben Akediwala, had been missing since March 22 before her body was recovered days later, as per reports.

According to local media reports, Shanti Ben was reported missing on March 23 after she failed to return home. CCTV footage later showed her entering the shop of the accused on the night of March 22, but she was not seen leaving, raising suspicion.

The prime accused, Rekha Rathore, had reportedly known the victim’s family for over 15 years, and as per local media, she initially worked as a househelp and later became close to the family before starting her own furniture business.

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Shanti Ben had reportedly lent Rekha a substantial amount of gold jewellery and cash a year ago to support her business.

Murder allegedly planned over financial dispute

As per reports, the tensions arose when Shanti Ben began demanding the return of her money, and Rekha allegedly planned the murder to avoid repayment.

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On the night of March 22, Shanti Ben was called to Rekha’s furniture shop under the pretext of a meeting, and she was allegedly drugged and then murdered by Rekha along with four accomplices.

Further, In an attempt to cover up the crime, the accused allegedly wrapped the body in a blanket, stuffed it into a plastic bag, and transported it to a secluded location.

Reports suggest that the accused broke open the shutter of a closed compound near the Income Tax office in Palanpur, placed the body inside, poured petrol, and set it on fire to destroy evidence.

Body recovered after probe

The case progressed after police launched a search operation following the missing complaint. Acting on forensic leads and a tip-off, authorities recovered the body from a basement of an abandoned showroom, as per reports.

Police have arrested Rekha Rathore and one of her aides, who are currently in custody. Special teams have been formed to trace three other accused allegedly involved in the crime.