'Netflix & IPL Inside Jail?’ Viral Video Shows Inmates With Phones in Bengaluru Prison

New Delhi: Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail has come under scrutiny again after viral videos allegedly showing prisoners living a lavish lifestyle surfaced online.

The footage has raised serious concerns about security lapses in what is considered a high-security facility.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The video, widely circulated on social media, appears to show prisoners using smartphones and watching content on television, including platforms like Netflix. In one clip, inmates are also heard casually discussing an upcoming IPL match and saying this time the cup is ours.

Sources indicate that the video was recorded on March 27 by inmates lodged in connection with a murder case for over two years. It is suspected that the footage was sent to contacts outside the prison, leading to its rapid circulation online.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that mobile phones were hidden in an underground pipeline near the toilets to evade detection. Authorities are also probing possible collusion at the ground staff level.

Probe Underway

Officials have clarified that strict measures have been implemented in recent times under the leadership of the Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), Alok Kumar, to curb illegal activities within prisons.

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Following the incident, the phones seen in the video have been seized, and an FIR has been registered. A detailed investigation has been launched to determine lapses and accountability, and as well as three prison officials reportedly have been suspended.

Murderer, Rapist & ISIS Recruiter Get ‘VIP Treatment’ Inside Bengaluru Jail

This is not the first time that such allegations have surfaced. Last year, videos surfaced showing inmates allegedly hosting liquor parties inside the jail, with reports suggesting they used fruits from the canteen to brew alcohol.

Other visuals had also shown inmates celebrating birthdays with dance parties and makeshift arrangements, raising serious questions about prison management.

Earlier reports had also claimed that high-risk inmates, including those accused in serious crimes, had access to mobile phones and entertainment facilities inside the jail.