Deception, Betrayal, and Blackmail: How Organized Rackets are Targeting Women Across Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal – Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a sharp rise in what investigators describe as an organized network for religious conversions of Hindu girls. Recent cases spanning Bhopal and Indore have revealed a consistent pattern involving identity deception, digital blackmail, and coercion.

A recurring four-step pattern identified by law enforcement reveals planned operations. The process begins with an initial contact where victims are befriended while the perpetrators' true religious identities are concealed. This is followed by a period of deception, during which physical relations are established under false promises of marriage which then transitions into blackmail as obscene videos are recorded, ultimately leading to coercion, where the footage is used to pressure victims into religious conversion and the performance of a Nikah.

Victim testimonials and other cases

Asif Raza case (April 2026)

In a shocking testimonial, a victim shared her ordeal involving a man she knew as Ashish Pandey. She revealed that the individual lured her with promises of marriage and established a physical relationship, only for her to later discover his real identity was Asif Raza. Currently pregnant, the victim alleged that Raza threatened her to force a religious conversion before going into hiding.



The Bag Sevania Family Racket (February 2026)

In one of the most high-profile recent cases in Bhopal, an entire family was found to be systematically involved in conversion activities. Two biological sisters, Amreen and Afreen, were arrested in the Bag Sevania area. They reportedly befriended Hindu girls and invited them to their home, where their brothers, Bilal and Chanu, along with an accomplice named Chandan Yadav (a previous convert), would drug and sexually assault the victims. Obscene videos recorded during these assaults were then used to blackmail the women into converting to Islam and entering into a Nikah.

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The TIT College Network (May–September 2025)

A network active within educational institutions was dismantled following an investigation at the Ashok Garden Police Station. The accused—identified as Farhan Ali, Saad, and Sahil—reportedly concealed their true identities to target female college students. After establishing friendships and sexually assaulting the students, they used recorded videos to pressure them into embracing Islam. The prime accused, Farhan Ali, was injured during a police encounter while attempting to flee, after which the administration conducted a "bulldozer action" to demolish his illegal structures.

'Dosti Jihad' and Sex Trafficking (August 2025)

This case revealed a link between forced conversion and the sex trade. A victim was introduced to a woman named Amreen by a friend identified as ‘Sanjana’. The victim was lured away, drugged, and subjected to a gang rape, after which she was coerced into offering Namaz and reciting the Quran. Investigations revealed the syndicate’s objective was to convert the victims before pushing them into sex trafficking.

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Social Media Impersonation (2025)

Law enforcement apprehended Sheikh Arbaz, who used social media to prey on women by posing as "Ramesh Jaiswal." Investigators found that he had created obscene videos of 30 to 40 women to blackmail and force conversion.