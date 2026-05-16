NTA Undergoes Major Administrative Overhaul; Appoints Two Bureaucrats as Joint Directors Amid NEET Paper Leak Row

New Delhi: In a significant move to strengthen the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Centre has approved the appointment of two senior officers as Joint Directors and two others as Joint Secretaries, marking a major administrative restructuring of the agency responsible for conducting major entrance examinations.

According to an order cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on May 16, IRS officer Akash Jain and IA&AS officer Aditya Rajendra Bhojgadhiya have been appointed as Joint Directors in the NTA. Akash Jain’s appointment is for a term up to December 2029, while Aditya Rajendra Bhojgadhiya will serve until May 2028. Additionally, ISS officer Anuja Bapat and IRS officer Ruchita Vij have been appointed as Joint Secretaries in the NTA for a period of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The restructuring also includes the temporary upgradation of certain vacant Director-level posts to Joint Secretary rank. The fresh appointments bring officers with diverse expertise in audit, taxation, and statistics into the NTA’s leadership fold.

This major administrative overhaul comes in the wake of intense scrutiny over alleged irregularities and leaks in examinations conducted by the NTA, particularly the NEET-UG controversy that had sparked widespread protests and criticism of the agency’s functioning.

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Sources said that the government’s focus is on enhancing oversight, accountability, and operational efficiency within the NTA. The induction of officers from specialised backgrounds is seen as a step towards professionalising the organisation and restoring public confidence in India’s examination system.

In a related development, the government is considering a complete shift to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format for NEET from 2027 onwards to minimise the scope for leaks and logistical vulnerabilities associated with the current pen-and-paper mode.

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