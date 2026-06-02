'Decision Time' For Annamalai? BJP Leader May Quit If Delhi Fails To Clarify Tamil Nadu Role: Sources

New Delhi/Chennai: The political future of former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai appears to be approaching a decisive moment, with sources indicating that the firebrand leader could quit the BJP if the central leadership fails to provide clarity on his role in Tamil Nadu during key meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Annamalai held discussions with BJP national president Nitin Nabin and the party's national general secretary (organisation), BL Santhosh, amid mounting speculation over his future and reports that he may be considering launching an “independent political movement” in the state.

According to sources familiar with the developments, Annamalai's position within the BJP has remained uncertain for nearly six months, with the former Tamil Nadu chief waiting for the party's central leadership to take a final call on his political responsibilities.

"His position has been indecisive for the last six months. He has been waiting for a clear decision from the leadership regarding his role in Tamil Nadu," a source said.

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Sources further revealed that Annamalai agreed to accept a Rajya Sabha berth as part of an understanding that would allow him to continue focusing on his long-term political journey in Tamil Nadu. However, uncertainty over his role in the state's political landscape has continued despite multiple rounds of internal consultations.

The high-stakes meetings in Delhi come just a day after Annamalai triggered fresh speculation by telling reporters to "wait for two days" when asked about rumours of a split from the BJP and the possibility of launching a new political outfit.

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"Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days," he had said before departing for the national capital.

Party insiders now say Tuesday's discussions could prove decisive. According to sources, if Annamalai does not receive a firm and satisfactory answer regarding his future role in Tamil Nadu BJP affairs, resignation is a real possibility.

"If today's meeting does not provide a decisive answer on his role in Tamil Nadu, it is almost certain that he will resign," a source privy to the discussions claimed.

Speculation about Annamalai's next move has been intensifying ever since he was replaced as Tamil Nadu BJP president by Nainar Nagendran as part of the party's strategy to rebuild ties with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

While the BJP leadership has sought to project unity, reports of growing dissatisfaction within Annamalai's camp have persisted. His recent public criticism of the CBSE's revised three-language policy further fuelled talk of differences with the central leadership. By urging a rollback of the policy's implementation timeline, Annamalai appeared to adopt a position more aligned with Tamil Nadu's language sensitivities than with the BJP-led Centre's stance.

At the same time, reports have emerged that Annamalai and his associates have been exploring the possibility of launching a grassroots platform tentatively called "Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam" (People's Power Movement). Though no formal announcement has been made, the proposed initiative is widely seen as a vehicle through which he could preserve and mobilise the substantial support base he built during his tenure as Tamil Nadu BJP chief.

Annamalai, a former IPS officer, significantly expanded the BJP's visibility in Tamil Nadu through aggressive campaigns and statewide outreach programmes. However, his confrontational approach towards Dravidian parties often put him at odds with sections of the BJP leadership that favoured broader alliance-building in the state.