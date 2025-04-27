'Declare Him Martyr...': Wife of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Shubham Dwivedi Appeals to Government

The wife of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has made an emotional appeal to the government to declare her husband a martyr.

Speaking to the ANI, she stressed that victims of terror attacks often fade from public memory, citing the Pulwama and 26/11 attacks as examples, and urged that Shubham’s sacrifice should never be forgotten.

The devastating attack took place on the afternoon of April 22, when terrorists targeted tourists in Pahalgam, killing 26 people. According to eyewitness accounts, victims were asked about their religion before being shot. Shubham and his wife, Ishyana Dwivedi, were among the first to be attacked. They had left their hotel around 1 PM for a horseback ride when they were confronted by the terrorists.

Ishyana shared the painful memories of the attack, saying that the terrorists asked them whether they were Hindu or Muslim. After they identified themselves as Hindus, Shubham was shot at close range, suffering fatal injuries that left his face unrecognizable. “We did not even get a chance to see his face for the last time,” she said.

Shubham and Ishyana had recently married on February 13 and were visiting Kashmir with their family when the incident occurred. Ishyana requested the government to honor Shubham's sacrifice by declaring him a martyr. She said, "If Shubham is declared a martyr, it would be a matter of pride for us. We could proudly say that we are Hindus and that Shubham gave his life for his faith."

Shubham’s parents also expressed their grief and urged the government to take strong action against those responsible for the attack.