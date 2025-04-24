'They Asked If He Was Hindu, Then... ': Shubham Dwivedi's Wife Recounts Pahalgam Horror | Image: Republic

Eshanya Dwivedi, the wife of Shubham Dwivedi who lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has shared a deeply emotional and disturbing account of the moments leading to her husband's death.

The couple, who had only recently married in February, were visiting the scenic Baisaran meadow when the attack happened.

In a video that has since emerged, Eshanya recalled that they were sitting peacefully when armed terrorists approached them.

“We were sitting happily when the terrorists came. They were holding guns and asked Shubham if he was a Hindu or a Muslim,” she said. At first, the couple didn’t understand the question. But the attackers asked again, more aggressively.

When they told the gunmen that Shubham was a Hindu, he was shot on the spot. “They came to us first and shot Shubham,” Eshanya said, her voice trembling as she remembered the horrific moment.

Shubham, a businessman from Kanpur’s Hathipur village, was one of 26 Indian civilians killed in the attack, which also claimed the lives of two foreign tourists. The attackers, believed to be foreign terrorists, reportedly targeted victims based on their religion.

Local officials, including the Kanpur Police Commissioner and District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh, visited the family and assured them of all possible support from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his condolences and directed officials to assist the family and ensure Shubham’s body is brought home with due respect.

INDIA STRIKES BACK