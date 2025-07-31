Deep-Rooted Inferiority Complex, Why Rahul Gandhi Repeats Foreign Propaganda: Amit Malviya After LoP Echoes Donald Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark

New Delhi: The recent remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi endorsing the US President Donald Trump’s characterization of India’s economy as “dead” have sparked a heated political debate.

The controversy comes at a time, with the US imposing 25% tariffs on Indian goods and India navigating complex trade negotiations. The BJP has seized on Gandhi’s comments to accuse him of undermining national progress, while divisions within the Congress party have also come to the fore.

BJP’s Strong Condemnation

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of having a “deep-rooted inferiority complex” and parroting foreign propaganda.

"Rahul Gandhi has hit a new low by echoing “dead economy” jibe — a shameful insult to the aspirations, achievements, and well-being of the Indian people," he said.

He argued that Gandhi’s remarks were an insult to the hard work of 140 crore Indians and cited multiple economic indicators to counter the “dead economy” narrative. He highlighted that inflation is at a six-year low, tractor sales have grown by 8.7%, and steel consumption and renewable energy production have seen significant increases.

Amit Malviya’s rebuttal framed Rahul Gandhi’s statement as not just politically motivated but also anti-national.

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Stance

Rahul Gandhi’s alignment with Trump’s criticism has raised eyebrows, even within his own party.

His statement that “everybody knows the Indian economy is dead except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister” was seen as a direct contradiction of his colleagues’ more nuanced positions.

While commenting on Donald Trump's Remark, he said “Yes, he is right, Everybody knows this except the Prime Minsiter and the Finance Minsiter. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy."

The timing of his remarks, coinciding with heightened US-India trade tensions, has further fueled the backlash.

Congress’s Internal Divisions

The Congress party’s response to the controversy has been far from unified. Senior leader Rajeev Shukla openly disagreed with Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the Indian economy is far from “dead.”

Rajeev Shukla credited economic reforms initiated by former Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, as well as the contributions of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current government, for strengthening India’s economic foundation.

“The Indian economy is not dead. Economic reforms were made when PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh were there. Atal Bihari Vajpayee took those reforms forward. Manmohan Singh strengthened it in the 10 years. The current government has also worked on it,” he said.

Similarly, Shashi Tharoor, another prominent Congress MP, emphasized the need for India to prioritize its national interests in trade negotiations with the US. Tharoor called American demands “unreasonable” and “our negotiators have every right to resist”.