Deep-State Link Behind Oppn Protests? AISA Chief Neha Bora's Big Regime Change Giveaway

New Delhi: All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora has openly credited Bangladesh's Gen-Z movement with inspiring young activists in India, saying the neighbouring country's student-led protests showed them the way towards collective action.

In a video message congratulating Bangladesh's Socialist Students Front on its sixth national conference on October 14, Bora expressed solidarity with the student organisation and acknowledged the influence of Bangladesh's youth movement on activism in India.

"We extend our solidarity to you. We take inspiration from you, lessons from the movements that you lead," Bora said.

She also referred to Bangladesh as the starting point of the Gen-Z movement that has spread across the country, crediting its young protesters with providing a model for collective mobilisation.

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"Revolutionary greetings to the Socialist Students Front on your sixth National Conference. We present you our red salute. And we know that the Gen-Z movement that we are seeing everywhere in this country first started in Bangladesh. And congratulations to you for showing us the way," she said.

Bora's remarks have brought renewed attention to the political inspiration behind the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in India. The AISA president has been among the activists detained during demonstrations demanding the CEC's resignation.

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Neha Bora Draws Parallels Between Indian And Bangladeshi Movements

Bora said young people in India were also participating in and leading movements to defend democratic and voting rights, drawing parallels between the struggles of students in the two neighbouring countries.

She expressed hope that student organisations and activists from Bangladesh and India would work together towards building a better South Asia and a better world.

Her remarks explicitly establish that Bangladesh's Gen-Z mobilisation has served as an inspiration for her political activism.

AISA Chief's Remarks Come Amid Protests Against CEC

Bora's comments come against the backdrop of protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. She was detained during demonstrations organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi on October 10, according to The Business Standard.

The protests have focused on demands concerning India's electoral processes and voting rights. Bora's acknowledgement of inspiration from Bangladesh adds a cross-border dimension to the political debate surrounding the demonstrations.

Bangladesh's Gen-Z movement began with student protests against the quota system for government jobs in 2024 before expanding into a wider uprising against the government of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The movement culminated in Hasina's resignation and departure from the country in August 2024.