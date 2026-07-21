Deep State Role in Delhi's Jantar Mantar Protests? US Embassy's Foreknowledge of 'Large-Scale' Demonstration Raises Concern
Although such alerts are standard practice for diplomatic missions worldwide, the timing & certain phrases used in the US advisory, such as “large crowds,” “large gatherings,” “large scale,” “substantial disruptions to traffic,”, have prompted analysts to question the role of the US in the protests.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: On July 17, 2026, the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi issued a "Demonstration Alert" advising American citizens to exercise caution due to expected large crowds and potential disruptions in Central Delhi on July 20 and 21.
The alert specifically highlighted areas around Jantar Mantar, Parliament House, and Kisan Ghat. It noted:
--Large crowds expected on July 20 coinciding with the opening of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
--Heightened security measures likely from Delhi Police.
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--A separate protest on July 21 by an alliance of approximately 250 national farmer organizations planning to assemble at Kisan Ghat.
The alert urged U.S. citizens to avoid crowds, monitor local media, plan alternate routes for traffic delays, and maintain a low profile.
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Context of the protests
Recent days have seen multiple demonstrations in Delhi:
--Protests by groups like the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) focusing on education issues, including demands related to exam irregularities and calls for ministerial resignation. These overlapped with the Monsoon Session start.
--Farmer mobilizations ("Delhi Chalo" style) against issues including a proposed India-US trade deal, converging at borders and Kisan Ghat.
Addressing the questions on the conspiracy angle
Although such alerts are standard practice for U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide, the timing of the advisory and the details -- including the scale of the protests -- have become a cause of concern for analysts in India. While some experts note that embassies routinely monitor open-source intelligence, local news, police announcements, and public event schedules to advise citizens on potential disruptions, critics are suspicious of a U.S. hand in the protests and are raising questions about possible American pre-planning. Certain words and phrases used in the US advisory, such as “large crowds,” “large gatherings,” “large scale,” “substantial disruptions to traffic,” and “strict security measures,” have prompted analysts to question the role of the U.S. in the demonstrations. Since there is no direct evidence to support claims of U.S. orchestration or “parallel lines” with the demonstrators, some analysts believe these “conspiracy” theories stem only from fear or anxiety. Although there is no mention of Cocroach Janta Party (CJP) in the advisory, this foreknowledge has raised eyebrows among critics. Experts have emphasized that diplomatic missions exist to protect their nationals by anticipating disruptions.
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