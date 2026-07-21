Context of the protests

Addressing the questions on the conspiracy angle

Although such alerts are standard practice for U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide, the timing of the advisory and the details -- including the scale of the protests -- have become a cause of concern for analysts in India. While some experts note that embassies routinely monitor open-source intelligence, local news, police announcements, and public event schedules to advise citizens on potential disruptions, critics are suspicious of a U.S. hand in the protests and are raising questions about possible American pre-planning. Certain words and phrases used in the US advisory, such as “large crowds,” “large gatherings,” “large scale,” “substantial disruptions to traffic,” and “strict security measures,” have prompted analysts to question the role of the U.S. in the demonstrations. Since there is no direct evidence to support claims of U.S. orchestration or “parallel lines” with the demonstrators, some analysts believe these “conspiracy” theories stem only from fear or anxiety. Although there is no mention of Cocroach Janta Party (CJP) in the advisory, this foreknowledge has raised eyebrows among critics. Experts have emphasized that diplomatic missions exist to protect their nationals by anticipating disruptions.