'Deeply Disturbed...': Foreign Secy Misri on Incident Involving Indian Vessels in Hormuz; Urges Safe Maritime Passage

Colombo: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday said India has conveyed its "deep concern" to Iranian authorities over the shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing the need to ensure the safety of mariners and free movement in international waters.

During a special briefing on the Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's visit, Misri said, “With regard to the incident related to Indian ships that came under attack yesterday, we were deeply disturbed by this, and we contacted the Iranian authorities and conveyed to them our very deep concern at this development and for, again, to ensure respect for the safety of mariners and respect for the principle of unimpeded passage through international waterways.”

Highlighting the wider impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Foreign Secretary said India was feeling the ripple effects across multiple sectors, particularly energy and the safety of its diaspora.

"Obviously, the impact of this (West Asia) conflict is being felt by us in various spheres, in the energy availability sphere, obviously, as many other countries are feeling. We also have a very large Indian expatriate community, nearly 10 million people who live in the Gulf," he said.

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He further noted India's broader security concerns and repeated calls for restraint and dialogue in the region.

"We also are concerned by the fallout of this conflict for regional security in general and for the Gulf countries and Iran in particular," Misri said, adding, “We have said from the outset that, first of all, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and that if there are any issues, they ought to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.”

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Reiterating India's position, he stressed the need for de-escalation and protection of civilians.

"We have asked for de-escalation to be prioritised, for the safety of civilians to be prioritised, civilian areas and establishments not to be targeted," he said.

On maritime security, Misri underlined India's strong concern over repeated attacks on merchant shipping and mariners.

"Most importantly, we have called for respect for maritime shipping and mariners. Concern for their safety is paramount as far as we are concerned," he said, recalling past incidents involving Indian nationals.

"We were the first country to lose mariners on board merchant ships. I think four of our people on board the ships were killed. I think one is still missing. And therefore, we are extremely disturbed by the attacks that took place on merchant mariners," he added.

He also reiterated India's demand for open sea lanes and uninterrupted trade routes.