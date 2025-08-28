'Deeply Disturbing': Mysuru Royal Family Slams Congress Over Banu Mushtaq Invite-What’s the Dasara Controversy All About?

Bengaluru: A major controversy has broken out in Karnataka over the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author and social activist Banu Mushtaq, a Muslim, to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, a festival with deep-rooted religious and cultural significance. This move has sparked major political backlash and drawn responses from the Mysuru royal family.

The debate began when Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Banu Mushtaq would inaugurate this year’s Naada Habba, calling it “a matter of pride for Karnataka.”

But opposition leaders quickly questioned the decision, saying a Muslim author should not inaugurate a Hindu religious event.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje slammed Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s defense of the decision.

“Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remark that Chamundeshwari Temple does not belong to Hindus is highly condemnable,” she said in a social media post. “Those who keep preaching about secularism must realize temples are not 'secular spaces' they are sacred institutions that rightfully belong to Hindus.”

In response, D.K. Shivakumar stated that “Chamundi Hills and Goddess Chamundeshwari is there for everyone, it's not just Hindu property.” He added, “In Hindu temples, minorities also visit. We go to masjids and churches. Who can stop it?”

Home Minister G. Parameshwara also defended the decision, saying, “This is a state festival. We don’t need to bring religion into it. Should it be held by excluding one community? Whether she believes in something or not, it’s a state festival, and we will invite everyone.”

‘It’s Not a Secular Event’: BJP Criticise

Pratap Simha, BJP MP from Mysuru, opposed the invitation, stating, “Dasara celebration is not a secular event, it’s a religious celebration. Does Banu Mushtaq believe in Goddess Chamundeshwari? And does she follow our rituals?”

State BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra added, “We respect Banu Mushtaq, if she accepts Hindu religion and beliefs, if she comes to inaugurate, I can understand. But Deepa Bhasthi, who translated her work, also won the Booker Prize. Why wasn’t she invited?”

Banu Mushtaq Says, ‘I Respect the Festival’

Banu Mushtaq, who earlier confirmed her participation, responded to the criticism: “Calling Dasara as Naada Habba or calling Goddess Chamundeshwari Taayi (mother) with affection and love — all these are part of our culture. This festival is something I too like, respect, and participate in with affection.”

She also clarified that certain remarks she made in the past had been “distorted,” and added, “Active politicians should have the sense as to which issue should be politicised and which should not be.”

BJP MP Yaduveer’s Nuanced Says, ‘She’s a Noble Personality’

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, BJP MP and scion of the royal family, offered a more balanced view. “She has done a great deal of social good… especially for the cause of Muslim women. She is a very noble personality and, in that viewpoint, an apt guest,” he said.

However, he added, “Dasara is a religious festival first and foremost. You would generally want people who are of the same religious sentiment to inaugurate it.”

He also pointed out the distinction between the public and private aspects of the festival: “The rites and pujas and the rituals are all done by my family privately, within the palace. The government’s Dasara is a cultural event and by nature, secular.”

Yaduveer concluded, “These matters are tremendously sentimental. The sentiments of the people of this city and state should also be looked into when the state makes such decisions.”

The state government, however, insists it will go ahead with the inclusive celebration. As Home Minister Parameshwara said, “In the past, Mirza Ismail was Diwan of Mysuru. Opposing this kind of participation is not right.”

Mysuru Royal Family Slams Congress, Says ‘Chamundeshwari Is a Hindu Temple’

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a senior member of the Mysuru royal family, issued a strongly worded statement criticizing the political handling of the issue. “The statement that Chamundeshwari Temple does not belong to Hindus was both unnecessary and avoidable,” she said.

She further noted, “Although the temple is worshipped according to Hindu customs, people of other religions have always been allowed to enter the temple and still do. If it were not a Hindu temple, it would never have been brought under the Muzrai Department.”