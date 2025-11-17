‘Deeply Shocked’: Jaishankar Ensures Full Support To Indians In Saudi Arabia; 24x7 Control Rooms Activated

Following the bus tragedy in Medinah, Saudi Arabia, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah announced that a 24x7 control room has been activated. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that he was "deeply shocked" by the bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, that involved several Indian pilgrims on Umrah.

In a post on X, he said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were extending "fullest support" to all affected families.

“Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.

Following the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah announced that a 24x7 control room has been activated to assist relatives and coordinate emergency response.

Advertisement

"In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah," the Consulate posted.

Officials said they are in constant touch with Saudi authorities for updates on casualties, injured passengers and hospitalisation details.

Advertisement

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, too, has expressed shock over the incident after reports indicated that several victims were from Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has contacted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh for updated information.

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari alerted Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi, directing him to immediately gather details on how many passengers from Telangana were on the bus and ensure timely support. A control room has also been activated at the state Secretariat to monitor the situation.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, also expressed grief after the accident in Saudi Arabia and urged the Centre to bring back the bodies.

Owaisi told ANI that he has spoken to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and also contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers' details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary.

He said there were 42 people on the bus that met with the accident.