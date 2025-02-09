Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate GIM Invest Karnataka 2025

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be inaugurating the Global Investors' Meet Invest Karnataka 2025 event on February 11, said a release by the Karnataka government.



Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, on Saturday announced that sector-specific industrial parks will be set up in various locations to drive comprehensive industrial development across Karnataka.



Addressing a press conference ahead of GIM Invest Karnataka 2025, scheduled to be held from February 11-14, he outlined the key initiatives, including new awards, startup showcases, and industrial growth programs.



According to minister, the sector-specific industrial parks to be established include, Advanced Pharma Park in Srinivasapura, Kolar district, Solar Cell Manufacturing Plant in Vijayapura, Food Park in Vijayapura, Drone Park in Chitradurga, Deep-Tech Park at Jangamanakote, Mega Logistics Park at Hanumanthapur near Dabaspete and EV Clusters in Chikkaballapura and Dharwad districts.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event, while Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will flag it off.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will preside over the inaugural session on February 11 at 4 PM. Additionally, Rahul Gandhi , Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will launch the revamped Single Window System. The state's new Industrial Policy 2025-30 will also be unveiled at the event, according to the release.

Several Union Ministers, including Prahlad Joshi, HD Kumaraswamy, Nirmala Sitharaman , Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnav, Shobha Karandlaje, and V Somanna, have confirmed their attendance for the event between February 12-14.



Rajya Sabha MP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will also participate in the concluding ceremony.



MB Patil stated that Karnataka expects investment proposals worth Rs10 lakh crore, with a target of realising at least 70 per cent of these commitments.