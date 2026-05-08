Defiant Didi: Assembly Dissolved 24 Hours Ago, But Mamata Still Clings to ‘Honourable CM’ Title on X

Despite a crushing electoral defeat and the official dissolution of her cabinet, Mamata Banerjee continues to project herself as the head of the state in the digital sphere. As of Friday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the BJP’s landslide victory was solidified, Banerjee’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) still prominently displays her designation as the "Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal." This digital holdout comes even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata to oversee the transition of power and the election of a new BJP legislature leader.

Digital Denial Amidst Political Collapse

The refusal to update her social media bio is the final frontier of Banerjee’s resistance against the 2026 mandate. While the Raj Bhavan has processed the necessary formalities following the Trinamool Congress's contraction to just 80 seats, the "Didi" of Bengal remains in a state of visible defiance.

Constitutional Reality vs. Digital Defiance

While the "Honourable CM" title remains fixed to her profile, Suvendu Adhikari-the BJP giant-killer who unseated Banerjee in her own Bhabanipur stronghold-dismissed the need for a protracted debate on her refusal to step down. Speaking to reporters as he exited the BJP’s Kolkata office, Adhikari noted that the path forward is already written, stating, "Everything is mentioned in the Constitution. I need not say much." His brief but pointed remarks underscore the BJP’s stance that the transition of power is a legal inevitability that cannot be stalled by personal protest.

Allegations of Rigging and "Moral Victory"

This digital holdout is a direct extension of the frantic scenes witnessed at Banerjee’s latest press conference, where she stunned the nation by flatly refusing to tender her resignation or visit the Raj Bhavan. Despite the BJP securing a spectacular two-thirds majority with 207 seats, a defiant Banerjee claimed a "moral victory," alleging that the Election Commission and Central authorities conspired in a "dirty, nasty, and mischievous" game to loot the mandate. She further escalated her rhetoric by accusing the CEC of being the "villain" of the election and claiming she was "manhandled, assaulted, and kicked in the belly" during a counting process she insists was rigged.

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A Leader Without a Portfolio

The situation remains tense in Kolkata as the BJP prepares for its historic swearing-in ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground on May 9. While leaders like Akhilesh Yadav have visited her Kalighat residence to offer moral support, telling her she "has not lost," the administrative machinery has already shifted gears. For a leader who has defined Bengal's politics for fifteen years, this refusal to click "edit profile" is perhaps the most personal manifestation of her claim to a "moral victory" in the face of an absolute political rout.