Dehi Blast Probe Widens: ED Raids 25 Locations Linked To Al Falah University, Tracks Down Founder Javed Siddiqui In Terror Financing Probe

New Delhi: In the biggest crackdown yet in the Delhi terror attack investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday tracked down Al Falah University founder Javed Ahmed Siddiqui after he went untraceable when searches first began. Since early morning, ED teams have been conducting raids across 25 locations in Delhi, Faridabad and other places in a case linked to terror funding, radicalisation and suspicious financial transactions.

The searches are being carried out under warrants issued by the NIA and the FIRs. As per sources, the raids began at 5 AM and involved the university’s trustees, associated individuals and linked entities.

Focus on Suspicious Transactions, Terror Links

A forensic audit of the university has been ordered, and the ED officials are examining alleged irregular financial activities at Al Falah University, which has been under scrutiny since four accused terrorist doctors in the Delhi blast case were found to have connections with the institution. Bomber Dr Umar Nabi was reportedly on the university campus on October 30, just days before the explosive-laden car exploded outside the Red Fort on November 10, killing 12 people.

ED Reaches Al Falah Trust Office in Okhla

This morning, one of the major raids took place at the Al Falah Trust’s headquarters in Okhla, Delhi, which oversees nine organisations, including the Al Falah Medical Research Foundation - where blast suspects Umar Nabi and Muzammil worked. This foundation, located on the university’s 70-acre campus in Faridabad’s Dhauj village, is now a key focus of the terror probe.

