Dehradun: 5 Injured After Car Plunges into Gorge near Lalpul; SDRF Conducts Rescue Operation

Dehradun: Five people, including two who sustained serious injuries, were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police after their car plunged 35 metres into a gorge near Sahia on Saturday morning.

According to SDRF, information came through Dial 112 early Saturday morning that a vehicle had fallen into a gorge near Lalpul, before Sahia, with several people trapped inside.

Acting on the information, an SDRF team from Chakrata, led by Sub-Inspector Jaspal Singh, was immediately dispatched to the spot. Upon reaching the location, the team found a car that had fallen approximately 35 metres into a gorge from the road.

A total of five people--three men and two women--were travelling in the vehicle. Two of them sustained serious injuries, while three suffered minor injuries.

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The SDRF team, in coordination with the local police, launched a joint rescue operation. The rescuers descended into the gorge and reached all the injured occupants. After strenuous efforts, all five injured persons were safely brought out of the gorge.

The injured were subsequently shifted to a hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

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Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Nainital, around 20 tourists were injured after a tempo traveller carrying them fell into a deep gorge near Lakshmi Khan in the Malla Ramgarh area of Nainital district, officials said on August 20.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, police teams from Ramgarh and Bhawali reached the spot. Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, with the assistance of local residents, launched a rescue operation.