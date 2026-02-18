Dehradun: District Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email Triggers Panic

Dehradun: A massive security operation was triggered at the Dehradun District Court on Wednesday morning after a high-stakes bomb threat was received via email.

The incident caused widespread panic among judicial officers, legal professionals, and litigants, leading to the immediate suspension of all court proceedings and a full-scale evacuation of the premises.

The alarm was raised early in the day when an official email account associated with the judiciary received a message claiming that explosives had been planted within the court complex and were set to be detonated.

The threat specifically mentioned the Bar Association premises, prompting an urgent response from the local administration.

Response and Investigation

After receiving the alert, the Dehradun police, led by SP City Pramod Kumar, arrived at the scene with a heavy contingent.

The entire area was cordoned off as the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and a specialised Dog Squad commenced a thorough sweep of the chambers, hallways, and open areas.

Despite the relief of finding no physical threat, the atmosphere remained tense throughout the afternoon.

Judiciary officials were seen waiting outside the gates as security personnel ensured the building was safe for re-entry.

A Growing Pattern of Hoaxes

This incident in Dehradun appears to be part of a broader wave of digital threats targeting judicial infrastructure across the region.

Over the past 48 hours, similar threat emails have been reported at district courts in Nainital, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Tehri Garhwal.

In those instances, emails often cited specific political grievances, such as reservation policies, to justify the threats, though all have turned out to be hoaxes intended to cause disruption.

Cyber Team on High Alert

The Dehradun Cyber Cell has taken over the digital investigation. Experts are currently analysing the email's metadata and tracing the IP address to identify the sender.