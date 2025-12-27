Who is Anjel Chakma? What Led To The Outrage In Dehradun After He Died Due To Racial Attack? | Image: X

New Delhi: The tragic death of Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old postgraduate student from Tripura, in Dehradun, has sent shockwaves worldwide, igniting a debate over the safety of Northeast students in mainland India. After battling for his life for 16 days, Angel succumbed to his injuries on December 25, 2025, at a hospital in Dehradun.

The Tragic Death

On the evening of December 9, 2025, Angel Chakma and his younger brother, Michael, walked to a local market in the Selakui area of Dehradun to purchase household groceries. What was meant to be a routine chore quickly turned into a nightmare.

While they were shopping, a group of six intoxicated local men began harassing the brothers. According to the FIR, the men hurled a barrage of racial slurs, calling them "Chinese," "Nepali," "Chinki," and "Momos."

When the brothers stood their ground and objected to their language, the verbal abuse turned into a physical ambush.

One of the men reportedly struck Michael on the head with a heavy metal bracelet. Seeing his younger brother under attack, Angel rushed to intervene and protect him. The primary accused, Yagya Awasthi, allegedly stabbed Angel multiple times in the head and back with a knife. Another assailant struck him with a metal rod.

The attackers fled the scene as Angel collapsed, bleeding continuously. Doctors later revealed that the knife wounds were so severe that they had damaged his spinal cord, leaving him paralysed and in a coma.

The Voices of the Family

The family's grief is in a state of shock following the terrifying nature of the crime.

Michael, who was with Angel during his final conscious moments, has expressed deep trauma. In his statement to the police, he shared his fear that the attackers might come after him next.

"I am afraid that the accused will attack us again because they are 'influential persons' in this locality," he stated, according to reports. He described the horror of watching his brother take the blows meant for him, a sacrifice that ultimately cost Angel his life.

Angel’s father, a soldier serving in the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Northeast, travelled to Dehradun to claim his body.

Friends of the family say he is devastated, having worked hard to send his son to Uttarakhand for a better education, only for that dream to end in a hate crime.

Angel was described by his peers as a bright, soft-spoken student pursuing his MBA (or MCA, per conflicting reports).

His friends have organised vigils, stating that the "Chinese" taunts are a daily struggle they face, but they never imagined it would lead to murder.

Political Outrage

The case has drawn the attention of high-ranking officials and political leaders.

Pradyot Debbarma, member of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, stated, "While the whole world was celebrating Christmas, Tripura and the Chakma community lost Angel Chakma," vowing to ensure the murderers face the harshest punishment. He has been instrumental in assisting the family with transporting Angel's remains back to Agartala.

SSP Dehradun Ajai Singh confirmed that five individuals, Avinash Negi, Suraj Khawas, Sumit Kumar, Shaurya, and Ayush Badoni, have been arrested. However, the prime suspect, Yagya Awasthi, managed to flee to Nepal. A reward of ₹25,000 has been placed on his head. Charges have been upgraded from assault to Section 103 (Murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A Community in Mourning

Today, Angel’s body is being flown to his hometown in Pecharthal, North Tripura, for his final rites. His death has left a permanent scar on the Northeast student community in Dehradun, who now live in the shadow of fear, wondering if their identity alone makes them a target.